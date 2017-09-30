FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up - wins for Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town

Will Bird’s double secured a sixth successive win for Holbeach United on Saturday.

The former Deeping Rangers striker got a goal in each half for the Tigers at Harborough Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

However, Holbeach dropped one place in the table below Deeping on goal difference.

The Clarets thrashed St Andrews 8-1 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium thanks to Scott Coupland (3), Scott Mooney (2), Dan Schiavi (2) and Michael Simpson.

Bourne Town beat Oakham United 2-0 in Division One courtesy of Eddie McDonald and Jezz Goldson-Williams (penalty).

Pinchbeck United suffered their first home league defeat, losing 3-2 to Olney Town at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Gary King’s second-half penalty was saved as Spalding United went down 1-0 at Market Drayton Town in the Evo-Stik South.