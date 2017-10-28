FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up - Joy of six for Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United

Have your say

Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United hit six goals each as Saturday’s big winners.

New signing Kaine Felix made an instant impact for the Clarets with a first-half double against Sileby Rangers at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

The former Boston United winger made a dream start after five minutes and then doubled his tally after Scott Coupland made it 2-0.

Charlie Coulson’s goal put Deeping 4-0 up before the break then Jason Kilbride added two more.

Victory puts them up to fourth in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Holbeach slipped to 10th as they were busy on Knockout Cup duty at Buckingham Town.

Gary King levels for Spalding

The Tigers booked a quarter-final tie at Harrowby United thanks to a 6-0 away win.

Mitch Griffiths (2), Joe Smith (2), Cameron Gow and George Zuerner were on target.

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck United and Bourne Town both picked up maximum points in Division One.

The Knights are back up to second - two points behind Raunds Town with a game in hand at Oakham United on Wednesday - after beating Irchester United 3-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Romans defender Laurence Taylor’s own goal was cancelled out by Ryan Lovell five minutes before half-time.

Tyler Wright and Liam Ogden both fired home in a five-minute spell to secure victory.

Bourne were 3-0 up at half-time away to Thrapston Town thanks to Richard Nelson, Eddie McDonald and Jezz Goldson-Williams (penalty).

Nelson and Gav Cooke were both red-carded for the Wakes in the final minute but the scoreline stayed the same, sending them up to ninth position.

Spalding United were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a 2-1 defeat at Chasetown in the first qualifying round.

Gary King’s equaliser was immediately followed by the Scholars’ winner and the Tulips had striker Jamie Jackson dismissed for a second bookable offence.