FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United booked their places in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round - but Spalding United need a midweek replay.

The Clarets claimed a 2-1 win at Southern League club Barton Rovers, coming from behind to go through with first-half goals from Scott Mooney and Luke Avis.

The Tigers thrashed ON Chenecks 6-1 at Carter’s Park thanks to Mitch Griffiths, Lewis Leckie (2), Spencer Tinkler, Jordan Keeble and Will Bird.

The Tulips took the lead at Wisbech Town through Jack Fixter but then trailed to former Spalding pair Adam Millson and Michael Frew.

Jenk Acar’s second-half equaliser forced a replay on Tuesday at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Meanwhile, Bourne Town earned their first win of the season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

Gav Cooke’s early opener was cancelled out by Burton Park Wanderers but Josh Russell restored the Wakes’ advantage then Jezz Goldson-Williams added a late double.

Pinchbeck United suffered their first defeat since promotion, going down 2-1 at Buckingham Town after Corey Kingston’s first-half effort.

EMIRATES FA CUP

Preliminary round: Barton Rovers 1 Deeping 2, Holbeach 6 ON Chenecks 1, Wisbech 2 Spalding 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana 2 Whitworth 1, Sileby 2 Peterborough Northern Star 3, Sleaford 1 Daventry 4, St Andrews 0 Rothwell Corinthians 2.

Division One: Blackstones 4 Thrapston 3, Bourne 4 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Buckingham 2 Pinchbeck 1, Long Buckby 0 Melton 5, Lutterworth Town 2 Irchester 1, Oakham 2 Huntingdon 1, Olney 2 Lutterworth Athletic 3, Raunds 4 Harrowby 1, Rushden & Higham 3 Stewarts & Lloyds 1.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Raunds 0, Cogenhoe 2 Yaxley 2, Desborough 4 Potton 1, Harborough 2 Newport Pagnell 4, Lutterworth Athletic 2 Irchester 2, Peterborough Northern Star 4 Oadby 1, Rothwell Corinthians 1 ON Chenecks 4, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Eynesbury 2, Whitworth 0 Olney 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 1 Holbeach Res 6, Moulton Harrox 6 Ketton 0, Netherton 3 Sutton Bridge 1, Peterborough ICA Sports 6 Deeping Res 0, Peterborough Sports Res 3 Sawtry 2, Whittlesey 1 Leverington Sports 1.

Division One: Long Sutton 4 Kings Cliffe 2, Oundle 2 Moulton Harrox Res 2, Peterborough Polonia 5 Oakham Res 1, Ramsey 1 Netherton Res 1, Stamford Belvedere 4 Crowland 2, Uppingham 2 Glinton & Northborough 1, Wittering Harriers 1 Tydd St Mary 3.

Division Two: Bretton North End 1 Ketton Res 0, Eye 2 FC Peterborough 2, Parkway Eagles 2 Spalding Town 2, Rippingale & Folkingham 2 Wisbech St Mary Saints 4, Spalding Res 5 Stilton 1, Stamford Lions Res 9 Sawtry Res 0.

Division Three: Cardea 10 Holbeach Bank 1, Feeder 7 Stamford Belvedere Res 1, Premiair 8 Leverington Sports Res 0, Riverside 1 Farcet 4, Thorpe Wood Rangers 4 Oundle Res 5, Whaplode Drove 5 Whittlesey A 3.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 6 Holbeach A 1, FC Peterborough Res 0 Long Sutton Res 3, Huntingdon Rovers 0 Whittlesey B 2, Parkside 1 Stamford Lions A 2, Tydd St Mary Res 3 Peterborough NECI 4.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Development 1 AFC Boston 2, Horncastle 4 Heckington 1, Immingham 3 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 0, Skegness 7 Louth 1, Wyberton 1 Ruston Sports 1.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Pointon 3 Leverton Sheepgate 1, Spilsby 0 Ruskington 6, Wyberton Res 1 Swineshead 7.

Division One: Friskney 2 Kirton 1, JFC Boston 0 Woodhall Spa 2, Old Doningtonians 0 Skegness 2, Swineshead Res 2 Freiston 0.