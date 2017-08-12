FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Holbeach United completed a hat-trick of wins - all coming with clean sheets - for a perfect start to the season.

The Tigers won 3-0 against ON Chenecks at Carter’s Park - eight days before they meet again in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round.

Lewis Leckie (2) and Will Bird were on target to earn three points in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

But a poor performance by Deeping Rangers saw them beaten 2-1 at Whitworth.

Scott Coupland converted a penalty to make it 1-1 but the Flourmen claimed victory courtesy of Remy Brittain and Jordan Pendered.

In Division One, Pinchbeck United were denied by Lutterworth Town’s stoppage-time leveller after Ollie Maltby broke the deadlock in the 87th minute.

Ollie Maltby put Pinchbeck in front

Bourne Town crashed to a 5-0 defeat at Potton United.

Jenk Acar and Gary King scored for Spalding United while Michael Duggan saved a second-half penalty in the 2-0 win at Stocksbridge Park Steels on the opening day of the Evo-Stik South season.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 3 Leek 1, Belper 0 Basford 1, Carlton 3 Sheffield 0, Chasetown 1 Lincoln 3, Cleethorpes 4 Gresley 1, Corby 5 Romulus 1, Loughborough Dynamo 3 Bedworth 2, Market Drayton 0 Stamford 0, Newcastle 0 Frickley 1, Peterborough Sports 3 Kidsgrove 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 0 Spalding 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 0 Newport Pagnell 1, Cogenhoe 3 Oadby 0, Daventry 2 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Desborough 1 Wisbech 0, Eynesbury 5 St Andrews 2, Harborough 1 Peterborough Northern Star 1, Holbeach 3 ON Chenecks 0, Kirby Muxloe 4 Wellingborough 1, Leicester Nirvana 0 Yaxley 0, Sleaford 2 Sileby 3, Whitworth 2 Deeping 1.

Division One: Blackstones 2 Rushden & Higham 0, Burton Park Wanderers 0 Harrowby 15, Huntingdon 2 Irchester 1, Long Buckby 2 Oakham 0, Lutterworth Athletic 5 Raunds 2, Melton 2 Buckingham 4, Pinchbeck 1 Lutterworth Town 1, Potton 5 Bourne 0, Stewarts & Lloyds 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 4.

Reserve Division: Bourne 2 Whitworth 7, Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Irchester 0, Newport Pagnell 13 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Oadby 2 Potton 5, Olney 2 Lutterworth Athletic 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Cogenhoe 2, Raunds 5 Desborough 2, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Eynesbury 2, Yaxley 4 Harborough 4.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 0 Moulton Harrox 1, Deeping Res 2 Holbeach Res 1, Langtoft 1 Sawtry 10, Leverington Sports 2 Ketton 2, Stamford Lions 4 Peterborough ICA Sports 1, Sutton Bridge 1 Thorney 0.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 0 Netherton Res 9, Crowland 2 Moulton Harrox Res 7, Kings Cliffe 4 Ramsey 1, Long Sutton 2 Stamford Belvedere 1, Oakham Res 1 Glinton & Northborough 7, Peterborough Polonia 3 Uppingham 3, Tydd St Mary 5 Oundle 2.