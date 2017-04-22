FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Bradley Wells took his tally to 25 league goals with a hat-trick for Spalding United on the final day of the regular season.

He has 29 in all competitions ahead of Tuesday’s play-off semi-final at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

The Tulips had already secured third place before the 3-1 victory over Northwich Victoria who were relegated on Easter Monday.

Wells struck on 10 and 20 minutes to put Spalding in control before Conor Higginson unselfishly set up the hat-trick tap-in towards the end.

Northwich bowed out with a close-range finish by Yaw Gyimah.

Meanwhile, Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes enjoyed a happy return to his former club Peterborough Northern Star.

The Tigers won 5-1 in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division thanks to goals from Zak Munton (2), Josh Ford (2) and George Zuerner following ex-Bourne Town striker Jake Mason’s early opener.

Runners-up Deeping Rangers lost 2-1 at fourth-placed Desborough Town as Jason Turner fired a last-minute winner.

Scott Mooney had cancelled out a first-half goal by Ar Tarn’s Aidan Bradshaw.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 5 Carlton 1, Basford 6 Newcastle 0, Belper 3 Chasetown 3, Leek 5 Gresley 1, Loughborough Dynamo 4 Market Drayton 1, Romulus 4 Lincoln 1, Rugby 1 Kidsgrove 3, Shaw Lane 3 Stamford 1, Spalding 3 Northwich 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Bedworth 1, Witton 1 Sheffield 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough 2 Deeping 1, Harborough 7 Harrowby 0, Kirby Muxloe 1 Newport Pagnell 0, Leicester Nirvana 0 ON Chenecks 1, Oadby 3 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Holbeach 5, Peterborough Sports 4 Eynesbury 0, Sileby 1 Wisbech 3, Yaxley 1 Wellingborough 1.

Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Olney 2, Lutterworth 3 ON Chenecks 1, Newport Pagnell 4 Eynesbury 3, Potton 1 Peterborough Northern Star 1, Raunds 2 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Cogenhoe 4, Whitworth 5 Harborough 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Res 4 Leverington Sports 1, Holbeach Res 1 Ketton 0, Langtoft 0 Stilton 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Stamford Lions 1, Peterborough Sports Res 1 Moulton Harrox 0, Sawtry 0 Netherton 3, Uppingham 0 Pinchbeck1.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 4 Sutton Bridge 1, Oakham Res 2 Wittering Harriers 2, Oundle 1 Kings Cliffe 0, Peterborough Polonia 3 Whittlesey Res 3, Warboys 8 Glinton & Northborough 2.

Division Two: Netherton A 1 AFC Stanground Sports Res 4, Stamford Lions Res 0 Ramsey 6, Tydd St Mary 5 Parkway Eagles 3, Whittlesey A 5 Spalding Town 0.

Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A 1 Farcet 4, Bretton North End 4 Eye 2, Brotherhood Sports 5 Thorpe Wood Rangers 1.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B 0 Premiair 4, FC Peterborough Res 2 Huntingdon Rovers 0, Feeder 5 Parkside 2, Holbeach Bank 1 Long Sutton Res 2, Netherton B 1 Whaplode Drove 7, Whittlesey C 3 Cardea 2.

Division Five B: British School of Sport 4 Leverington Sports A 0.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Res 5 Nettleham 1, CGB Humbertherm 1 Horncastle 5, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 4 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1, Wyberton 1 Louth 4.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Boston College 6 Coningsby 3, Leverton Sheepgate 5 Billinghay 3, Swineshead 3 Pointon 1.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Friskney 6 Freiston 2, Kirton Town 4 Fosdyke 1, Old Doningtonians 2 Woodhall Spa 7.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International 5 Spilsby Res 2, Fishtoft Res 4 Pointon Res 1.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Fosdyke Res 3 Mareham 1, Wyberton A 0 Boston Athletic 7.

ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN COUNTIES YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-18 play-off: Lancashire FA 3 Lincolnshire FA 1.