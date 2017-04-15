FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Deeping Rangers secured runners-up spot and Spalding United booked a play-off place - but Holbeach United lost a seven-goal thriller on Saturday.

The Clarets are nine points ahead of third-placed Yaxley - plus a far superior goal-difference - with three games to go in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

They won 4-0 at Oadby Town thanks to goals from Scott Coupland, Dan Schiavi (2) and Scott Mooney.

However, the Tigers lost 4-3 to Boston Town at Carter’s Park.

Callum Madigan was sent off for a second bookable offence following a controversial late penalty winner from the Poachers.

Holbeach trailed 3-1 at half-time after an own-goal briefly put them back on level terms.

Jordan Lemon on the attack for the Tulips

Danny Maddison’s opener was followed by a double from Jordan Nuttell then Curtis Revell’s effort was disallowed for offside.

The home side fought back through Josh Ford and Dan Dougill, only for Maddison to convert from the spot on 89 minutes.

The Tulips booked a top-five finish in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South thanks to results elsewhere.

They lost 1-0 at home to Bedworth United after Leon Mettam’s second-half penalty was saved.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1 Newcastle 0, Belper 3 Kidsgrove 1, Leek 2 Lincoln 2, Rugby 1 Gresley 2, Shaw Lane 2 Chasetown 0, Spalding 0 Bedworth 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 4 Market Drayton 1, Witton 4 Stamford 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury 5 Sileby 1, Holbeach 3 Boston 4, Newport Pagnell 1 Cogenhoe 1, ON Chenecks 5 Harrowby 0, Oadby 0 Deeping 4, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Wellingborough 2.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 0 Melton 3, Lutterworth 2 Whitworth 5, Oakham 2 Buckingham 2, Potton 0 Raunds 1, Woodford 0 Daventry 1.

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 3 Lutterworth 2, Desborough 0 Harborough 1, Irchester 3 Olney 5, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Newport Pagnell 2, Whitworth 0 Potton 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft 0 Pinchbeck 1, Leverington Sports 1 Uppingham 2, Moulton Harrox 1 Stamford Lions 0, Netherton 3 Crowland 1, Sawtry 0 Peterborough Sports Res 5, Thorney 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 1, Wisbech Res 3 Ketton 2.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough 0 Sutton Bridge 2, Kings Cliffe 2 Warboys 3, Netherton Res 3 Spalding Res 2, Riverside 0 Long Sutton 6, Whittlesey Res 5 Moulton Harrox Res 0.

Division Two: Leverington Sports Res 0 Whittlesey A 7, Peterborough ICA Sports Res 3 AFC Stanground Sports Res 3, Ramsey 4 Tydd St Mary 0, Stamford Lions Res 1 Parkway Eagles 7.

Division Three: FC Peterborough 10 Uppingham Res 1, Farcet 2 Brotherhood Sports 0, Whittlesey B 0 Sawtry Res 0.

Division Four: Cardea 1 Whaplode Drove 6, Netherton B 1 Holbeach Bank 4, Parkside 1 AFC Stanground Sports B 2, Stamford Lions A 2 Feeder 2, Tydd St Mary Res 3 FC Peterborough Res 1, Wittering Harriers Res 2 Premiair 2.

Division Five A: Holbeach A 0 Ramsey Res 2, Orton Rangers 2 Peterborough NECI 8.

Division Five B: British School of Sport 7 Wisbech Town Acorns 2.

ANCASTER CUP

Pointon 2 Stamford Belvedere 0.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Hykeham 2 Wyberton 1, Skegness 7 Nettleham 1, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 0 Immingham 0, Sleaford Town Res 0 Horncastle 5.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 0 Billinghay 2, Coningsby 2 Leverton Sheepgate 0, Old Leake 0 Spilsby 5, Swineshead 4 Wyberton Res 0.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fishtoft 1 Fulbeck 1, Friskney 4 Fosdyke 0, Horncastle Res 1 Old Doningtonians 5, Kirton Town 2 Woodhall Spa 5.

Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Hammers 6 Kirton Town Res 0, Sibsey 3 Fishtoft Res1, Swineshead A 1 Spilsby Res 2.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Wyberton A 2 Holbeach Bank 0.

S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE

Under-14B: Pinchbeck 7 Swavesey Spartans 1.