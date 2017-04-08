FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Jenk Acar scored the only goal as Spalding United took another step towards the play-offs.

He slotted home for the Tulips after 72 minutes at Kidsgrove Athletic - putting them eight points clear of sixth-placed Newcastle Town with only four games to go.

Spalding seem certain to finish third which would mean home advantage in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division South semi-final.

They are back home on Tuesday night against Basford United who are also chasing a play-off place.

Meanwhile, Matt Warfield and Charley Sanders earned a 2-2 draw for Holbeach United at home to Cogenhoe United.

The Tigers are seventh in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Bourne Town completed their Division One programme in 15th spot after a 1-0 home defeat to Blackstones.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Bedworth 0 Belper 2, Carlton 1 Romulus 1, Gresley 0 Witton 2, Kidsgrove 0 Spalding 1, Leek 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1, Lincoln 0 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Newcastle 2 Shaw Lane 3, Rugby 0 Loughborough Dynamo 1, Sheffield 1 Northwich 2, Stamford 2 Basford 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 0 Yaxley 1, Desborough 1 Peterborough Sports 3, Harborough 3 Eynesbury 4, Harrowby 2 Huntingdon 1, Holbeach 2 Cogenhoe 2, ON Chenecks 3 Kirby Muxloe 1, Sileby 0 Sleaford 3, Wellingborough 2 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Bourne 0 Blackstones 1, Irchester 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 0, Melton 2 Oakham 1, Raunds 1 Buckingham 0, Stewarts & Lloyds 2 Daventry 7, Thrapston 3 Burton Park Wanderers 0, Whitworth 5 Potton 2.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 1 Irchester 2, Lutterworth 2 Whitworth 1, Newport Pagnell 1 Peterborough Northern Star 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Crowland 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 3, Deeping Res 0 Thorney 1, Leverington Sports 0 Netherton 5, Moulton Harrox 5 AFC Stanground Sports 0, Peterborough Sports Res 2 Stilton 0, Pinchbeck 2 Ketton 0, Sawtry 6 Uppingham 3, Stamford Lions 4 Holbeach Res 0, Wisbech Res 0 Langtoft 1.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough 5 Netherton Res 3, Oakham Res 3 Kings Cliffe 0, Peterborough Polonia 6 Oundle 1, Spalding Res 0 Sutton Bridge 4, Warboys 5 Wittering Harriers 0, Whittlesey Res 15 Long Sutton 0.

Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res 4 Crowland Res 2, Ketton Res 0 Stamford Lions Res 1, Netherton A 1 Ramsey 6, Parkway Eagles 0 Tydd St Mary 6.

Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A v Eye, Farcet 0 Bretton North End 3, Oundle Res 2 Sawtry Res 7, Uppingham Res 3 Brotherhood Sports 0.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res 7 Parkside 1, Feeder 1 Premiair 2, Long Sutton Res 1 Cardea 5, Netherton B 0 AFC Stanground Sports B 3, Tydd St Mary Res 0 Whaplode Drove 9, Whittlesey C 4 Stamford Lions A 0, Wittering Harriers Res 3 Huntingdon Rovers 3.

Division Five A: Eunice Huntingdon 1 Peterborough NECI 2, Orton Rangers 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 3, Ramsey Res 2 Holbeach A 1.

Division Five B: British School of Sport 5 Riverside Res 1, Kings Cliffe Res 2 AFC Orton 3, Leverington Sports A 0 Wisbech Town Acorns 3.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Horncastle 0 CGB Humbertherm 0, Louth 1 Wyberton 3, Market Rasen 0 Nettleham 4, Sleaford Res 1 Skegness 7.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 2 Boston College 3, Coningsby 0 Skegness Res 2.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fulbeck 0 Swineshead Res 0, Kirton Town 2 Fishtoft 5, Woodhall Spa 5 Freiston 2.

Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Hammers 0 Boston International 2, FC Wrangle 4 Coningsby Res 1, Sibsey 4 Kirton Town Res 1.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Leverton Sheepgate Res 5 Fosdyke Res 1, Wyberton A 3 Boston College Res 0.

Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup semi-finals: Swineshead 8 Billinghay 0, Wyberton Res 0 Spilsby 8.

Barclays Brokers Willoughby Cup semi-final: Friskney 1 Leverton Sheepgate 2 (Leverton to play Swineshead).