FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Leon Mettam and Jake Mason fired hat-tricks as Spalding United and Bourne Town both won 4-0 at home on Saturday.

The Tulips bounced back from last week’s defeat at Carlton Town by closing the gap at the top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

They are three points behind leaders Shaw Lane thanks to victory over Romulus.

Top scorer Bradley Wells opened the scoring then Mettam struck twice in a minute and completed his treble from the penalty spot.

Mason’s second-miute goal sent the Wakes on their way to a derby win over Oakham United in Division One of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

Aaron Jesson doubled the lead just past the hour mark then Mason added two more in a two-minute spell.

Kern Miller enjoys the second Spalding goal

Bounre could even afford a penalty miss by Craig Rook at 4-0.

Deeping Rangers’ trip to Desborough Town in the Premier Division was called off along with Holbeach United’s home game against Cogenhoe United.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 Belper 0, Bedworth 1 Gresley 0, Lincoln 2 Market Drayton 0, Loughborough Dynamo 2 Chasetown 0, Newcastle 2 Kidsgrove 1, Northwich 0 Leek 0, Rugby 1 Basford 1, Spalding 4 Romulus 0.

Leon Mettam makes it 2-0

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup semi-final: Yaxley 1 Olney 0 (Yaxley to play Desborough or Wisbech).

Premier Division: Boston 0 Kirby Muxloe 1, Harborough 2 Wellingborough 2, Huntingdon 0 Rothwell Corinthians 3, ON Chenecks 2 Eynesbury 1, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Sleaford 0, Peterborough Sports 2 Sileby 1, Wisbech 4 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Bourne 4 Oakham 0, Irchester 4 Lutterworth 5, Raunds 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 5, Rushden & Higham 3 Buckingham 3.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Bourne 1, Cogenhoe 1 Raunds 0, Eynesbury 1 Thrapston 0, Potton 3 Desborough 1.

MASON BROS TRANSPORT LTD LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP

Semi-final: Skegness 8 Nettleham 0.

PFA SENIOR CUP

Peterborough ICA Sports 2 Moulton Harrox 1, Pinchbeck 3 Netherton 0, Wittering Harriers 0 Warboys 5.

PFA JUNIOR CUP

Whaplode Drove 5 Holbeach Bank 1.

PFA MINOR CUP

AFC Stanground Sports B 3 Eunice Huntingdon 2, FC Peterborough Res 3 Cardea 3 (pens 3-4), Premiair 3 Peterborough NECI 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 5 Holbeach Res 1, Langtoft 3 AFC Stanground Sports 1, Peterborough Sports Res 6 Crowland 2, Stamford Lions 4 Wisbech Res 0, Thorney 2 Sawtry 1.

Division One: Baston 1 Spalding Res 0, Moulton Harrox Res 3 Kings Cliffe 0, Netherton Res 1 Sutton Bridge 5, Riverside 1 Stamford Belvedere 5, Whittlesey Res 8 Oundle 0.

Division Two: Leverington Sports Res 4 Ketton Res 2, Netherton A 2 Parkway Eagles 9, Stamford Lions Res 2 Peterborough ICA Sports Res 2.

Division Three: Oundle Res 2 Rutland DR 1, Sawtry Res 3 Whittlesey B 1, Thorpe Wood Rangers 6 Uppingham Res 4.

Division Four: Feeder 4 Huntingdon Rovers 2, Parkside 7 Netherton B 1, Whittlesey C 9 Tydd St Mary Res 1.

Division Five A: Holbeach A 2 Orton Rangers 1.

Division Five B: Leverington Sports A 1 AFC Orton 3, Wisbech Town Acorns 6 Riverside Res 2.

Intermediate Shield: Ramsey 10 Farcet 0, Tydd St Mary 0 AFC Stanground Sports Res 2.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Immingham 3 Horncastle 0, Louth 0 Grimsby Borough Res 5, Market Rasen 1 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 4, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2 Ruston Sports 2, Sleaford Town Res 2 CGB Humbertherm 6.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Pointon 6 Boston College 2.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fosdyke 0 Fulbeck 2, Kirton Town 1 Woodhall Spa 5.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Coningsby Res 3 Spilsby Res 0, Swineshead A 0 Pointon Res 4.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Mareham 2 Benington Res 2, Northgate Olympic 4 Spalding Harriers 0.

SHS Allium Ltd Fishtoft Cup semi-finals: Benington 0 Spilsby 4, Friskney 4 Swineshead 5 (aet).