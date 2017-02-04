FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Holbeach United ended a run of three successive away defeats thanks to two second-half goals.

An evenly-contested opening period at Oadby Town saw both teams hit the woodwork.

But the deadlock was broken by Tigers midfielder Ollie Pinner and striker Jake Clitheroe doubled the advantage.

Meanwhile, second-placed Deeping Rangers smashed eight goals past rock-bottom Huntingdon Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Charlie Coulson’s first-half double was followed after the break by goals from David Burton-Jones (2), Dan Schiavi (2), Jason Kilbride and Tom Waumsley.

Spalding United’s trip to Leek Town in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Charlie Coulson

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Belper 0 Stocksbridge Park Steels 0, Chasetown 1 Lincoln 3, Gresley 0 Newcastle 1, Kidsgrove 0 Carlton 2, Market Drayton 2 Rugby 3, Romulus 2 Basford 2, Sheffield 1 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2, Witton 1 Bedworth 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 2 Peterborough Sports 2, Deeping 8 Huntingdon 0, Eynesbury 7 Leicester Nirvana 1, Kirby Muxloe 0 Wisbech 4, Newport Pagnell 1 Peterborough Northern Star 1, ON Chenecks 0 Boston 1, Oadby 0 Holbeach 2, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Harrowby 1, Sleaford 2 Sileby 1, Yaxley 4 Harborough 2.

Division One: Buckingham 2 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Daventry 4 Olney 3, Long Buckby 2 Rushden & Higham 1, Lutterworth 3 Thrapston 4, Melton 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Oakham 3 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Potton 11 Woodford 1, Whitworth 6 Blackstones 0.

Reserve Division: Blackstones 1 Potton 2, Bourne 4 ON Chenecks 2, Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Lutterworth 4, Irchester 3 Harborough 1, Olney 2 Eynesbury 4, Thrapston 2 Rothwell Corinthians 3.

Reserve Knockout Cup semi-final: Desborough 0 Raunds 2 (Raunds to play Rothwell Corinthians).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield quarter-final: Wisbech Res 2 Moulton Harrox 4.

Premier Division: Crowland 4 Langtoft 2, Holbeach Res 4 Deeping Res 3, Leverington Sports 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 4, Peterborough Sports Res 6 AFC Stanground Sports 1, Pinchbeck 5 Thorney 0, Sawtry 1 Stamford Lions 7.

Division One: Kings Cliffe 8 Riverside 1, Netherton Res 1 Oakham Res 6, Oundle 0 Peterborough Polonia 2, Spalding Res 1 Warboys 6, Stamford Belvedere 3 Baston 0, Wittering Harriers 1 Moulton Harrox Res 2.

Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res 3 Parkway Eagles 1, Ramsey 3 Peterborough ICA Sports Res 1, Spalding Town 0 Ketton Res 2, Stamford Lions Res 2 Whittlesey A 6.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 10 Whittlesey B 1, FC Peterborough 7 AFC Stanground Sports A 1, Thorpe Wood Rangers 5 Rutland DR 4, Uppingham Res 1 Eye 8.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B 6 Huntingdon Rovers 1, Feeder 2 Stamford Lions A 2, Parkside 2 FC Peterborough Res 1, Premiair 5 Holbeach Bank 2, Whittlesey C 2 Netherton B 2.

Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res 4 Orton Rangers 1, Ramsey Res 2 Feeder Res 1.

Division Five B: Riverside Res 0 AFC Orton 3.

League Cup semi-finals: Eunice Huntingdon 5 Tydd St Mary Res 3, Peterborough NECI 1 Holbeach A 0.

SPALDING INTER-SERVICES TROPHY

Semi-finals: Long Sutton 1 Sutton Bridge 0, Tydd St Mary 4 Crowland Res 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Res 3 Skegness 1, Horncastle 2 Grimsby Borough Res 1, Hykeham 4 Sleaford Town Res 1, Immingham 4 Louth 2, Market Rasen 0 Wyberton 4.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Boston College 3 Billinghay 4, Coningsby 2 Spilsby 2, Old Leake 1 Swineshead 7, Pointon 2 Benington 1, Skegness Res 2 Leverton Sheepgate 2, Wyberton Res 4 Ruskington 1.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: AFC Tetford 0 Fosdyke 2, FC Kirton 1 Woodhall Spa 2, Fishtoft 9 Freiston 0, Fulbeck 3 Friskney 0.

Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Hammers 0 Pointon Res 2, FC Wrangle 1 Boston International 2, Sibsey 7 Park 1.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 1 Boston College Res 2, Holbeach Bank 1 Boston Athletic 2, Mareham 0 Northgate Olympic 2, Spalding Harriers 0 Wyberton A 2.

Barclays Brokers Willoughby Shield first round: Billinghay Res 0 Kirton Town Res 5, Fosdyke Res 1 Old Doningtonians Res 5, Spilsby Res 0 Fishtoft Res 2, Swineshead Res 7 Coningsby Res 1.

ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN COUNTIES YOUTH LEAGUE

Division One: Northumberland FA 0 Lincolnshire FA 4.