FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Deeping Rangers extended this season’s unbeaten home league record to regain second spot.

The Clarets moved above Eynesbury Rovers - whose home game with Holbeach United was frozen off - thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cogenhoe United at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Sean McBride’s own-goal put Deeping ahead on 18 minutes as he diverted Scott Mooney’s 18th-minute cross.

Jason Kilbride converted Tom Waumsley’s pass with eight minutes left as Deeping recorded their 12th win in 15 home games in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

They remain eight points behind Peterborough Sports who have two matches in hand as well.

Meanwhile, Division One leaders Daventry Town came back from 2-0 down to beat Bourne Town 3-2.

Jason Kilbride makes it 2-0

The Wakes got off to a dream start through Jake Mason’s double but Aaron King (penalty), Adam Creaney and Chris Gilligan sent them home empty-handed.

Ten-man Spalding United were 1-0 behind at Rugby Town following Neal Spafford’s red card early in the second half.

But they hit back to win 2-1 thanks to headers from Bradley Wells and Brad Barraclough.

The Tulips stay second in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

RESULTS

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Chasetown 5 Market Drayton 1, Gresley 2 Carlton 1, Kidsgrove 2 Northwich 1, Leek 0 Basford 5, Romulus 3 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2, Rugby 1 Spalding 2, Shaw Lane 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 0, Sheffield 3 Lincoln 2, Stamford 2 Bedworth 1, Witton 3 Newcastle 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping 2 Cogenhoe 0, Desborough 1 Boston 1, Harrowby 1 Harborough 4, Huntingdon 1 Leicester Nirvana 2, Kirby Muxloe 3 Sleaford 1, Oadby 0 Peterborough Sports 6, Rothwell Corinthians 0 ON Chenecks 0, Wellingborough 2 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Wisbech 2 Sileby 4, Yaxley 2 Newport Pagnell 0.

Division One: Blackstones 4 Buckingham 3, Daventry 3 Bourne 2, Long Buckby 4 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Lutterworth 4 Oakham 1, Olney 1 Thrapston 2, Raunds 2 Irchester 1, Rushden & Higham 3 Woodford 1, Whitworth 2 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2.

Reserve Division: Bourne 1 Lutterworth 3, Bugbrooke St Michaels 0 Eynesbury 1, Cogenhoe 1 Desborough 2, Harborough 2 Potton 5, Irchester 0 Whitworth 5, ON Chenecks 3 Raunds 2, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Rothwell Corinthians 4.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield quarter-final: Pinchbeck 2 Peterborough ICA Sports 1.

Chairman Championship Shield quarter-final: Oakham Res 7 Baston 1.

Premier Division: Ketton 1 Thorney 0, Langtoft 3 Uppingham 0, Moulton Harrox 4 Wisbech Res 1, Netherton 1 Stilton 0, Peterborough Sports Res 4 Leverington Sports 0, Sawtry 2 Deeping Res 2, Stamford Lions 9 AFC Stanground Sports 0.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough 5 Wittering Harriers 4, Riverside 3 Netherton Res 5, Spalding Res 1 Kings Cliffe 3, Sutton Bridge 2 Oundle 2, Warboys 1 Stamford Belvedere 1.

Division Two: Crowland Res 2 Langtoft Res 3, Parkway Eagles 1 Whittlesey 5, Peterborough ICA Sports Res 2 Ketton Res 1.

Division Three: Oundle Res 2 FC Peterborough 3, Rutland DR 1 Sawtry Res 2, Uppingham Res 5 Whittlesey B 7.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res 5 Long Sutton Res 2, Holbeach Bank 2 Cardea 4, Netherton B 1 Stamford Lions A 2, Premiair 3 Feeder 1, Whittlesey C 2 Whaplode Drove 1, Wittering Harriers Res 0 Tydd St Mary Res 2.

Division Five A: Orton Rangers 2 Ramsey Res 4, Peterborough NECI 5 Holbeach A 1.

Division Five B: Kings Cliffe Res 5 Riverside Res 1, Wisbech Town Acorns 4 British School of Sport 5.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Res 2 CGB Humbertherm 1, Grimsby Borough Res 1 Louth 1, Horncastle 0 Skegness 2, Immingham 0 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1, Market Rasen 1 Hykeham 7, Nettleham 2 Ruston Sports 0, Sleaford Town Res 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2, Wyberton 8 Harrowby Res 0.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Pointon 4 Ruskington 1.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Railway 6 AFC Tetford 0, Swineshead Res 1 Horncastle Res 0, Woodhall Spa 1 Fulbeck 5.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International 1 Pointon Res 0, East Coast 2 Spilsby Res 6, FC Hammers 2 FC Wrangle 2.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Fosdyke Res 1 Holbeach Bank 8, Leverton Sheepgate Res 0 Benington Res 1, Wyberton A 2 Old Doningtonians Res 1.

Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup semi-final: Coningsby 1 Fishtoft 3 (Fishtoft to play Swineshead).

Barclays Brokers Willoughby Cup second round: Billinghay 2 Park 0, Friskney 6 Fosdyke 0, Kirton Town 2 Leverton Sheepgate 10, Old Leake 2 Wyberton Res 1, Skegness Res 4 Coningsby 1, Spilsby 4 Freiston 2, Swineshead 5 Old Doningtonians 1.