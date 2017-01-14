FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Unbeaten runs for Spalding United and Deeping Rangers were ended in top-of-the-table games on Saturday.

The Tulips slipped six points behind Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South leaders Shaw Lane as Gary Burnett got the only goal on 18 minutes.

After six clean sheets and six wins in a seven-match run without defeat, Spalding pushed forward in search of an equaliser to keep that record going.

However they were denied by the Ducks’ Polish keeper Mateusz Zaniewski who made a series of saves.

Deeping’s 21-match unbeaten run in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division is over after a 4-1 scoreline at leaders Peterborough Sports.

Substitute Stuart Eason broke the deadlock on 29 minutes, quickly followed by his second goal and a further strike from Jordan Macleod before the break.

Scott Coupland

Avelino Vieira made it 4-0 on 54 minutes and Scott Coupland pulled one back but Scott Mooney was sent off.

Holbeach United suffered a fourth successive defeat as they were beaten 4-2 at home to Division One side Olney Town in the Knockout Cup quarter-final.

Bourne Town lost 4-3 at home to Buckingham Town in Division One.

Aaron Jesson and Craig Rook overturned a two-goal first-half deficit while Tyler Sculthorpe levelled again, only for the visitors to grab a last-gasp winner.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2 Kidsgrove 5, Basford 4 Rugby 0, Bedworth 4 Sheffield 0, Loughborough Dynamo 1 Romulus 1, Market Drayton 4 Stamford 2, Spalding 0 Shaw Lane 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup quarter-final: Holbeach 2 Olney 4 (Olney away to Yaxley or Oadby).

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 4 Boston 1, Harborough 2 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Kirby Muxloe 2 Wellingborough 0, Leicester Nirvana 0 Yaxley 2, Newport Pagnell 3 Wisbech 5, ON Chenecks 5 Huntingdon 0, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Oadby 2, Peterborough Sports 4 Deeping 1, Sileby 4 Eynesbury 4, Sleaford 2 Desborough 3.

Division One: Bourne 3 Buckingham 4, Bugbrooke St Michaels 7 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Burton Park Wanderers 0 Blackstones 4, Daventry 4 Raunds 0, Irchester 1 Potton 3, Long Buckby 3 Whitworth 8, Oakham 3 Woodford 2, Rushden & Higham 1 Melton 3, Thrapston 4 Lutterworth 4.

Reserve Knockout Cup semi-final: Rothwell Corinthians 2 ON Chenecks 0 (Rothwell Corinthians to play Desborough or Raunds).

Reserve Division: Blackstones 1 Cogenhoe 3, Desborough 5 Bourne 1, Lutterworth 1 Thrapston 0, Olney 5 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Raunds 3 Newport Pagnell 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield quarter-finals: Ketton 1 Deeping Res 2, Netherton 3 Peterborough Sports Res 1, Wisbech Res v Moulton Harrox abandoned.

Intermediate Shield quarter-final: Rutland DR 2 Farcet 4.

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 9 Crowland 2, Leverington Sports 0 Thorney 1, Pinchbeck 2 Holbeach Res 0, Stilton 0 Stamford Lions 5, Uppingham 0 Sawtry 5.

Division One: Baston 1 Sutton Bridge 6, Glinton & Northborough 2 Oakham Res 4, Kings Cliffe 4 Peterborough Polonia 2, Moulton Harrox Res 7 Riverside 1, Netherton Res 3 Wittering Harriers 6, Oundle 6 Stamford Belvedere 3, Warboys 6 Long Sutton 1.

Division Two: Crowland Res 1 Netherton A 1, Langtoft Res 3 Tydd St Mary 3, Peterborough ICA Sports Res 4 Parkway Eagles 1, Spalding Town 4 Leverington Sports Res 1, Stamford Lions Res 1 Ketton Res 3.

Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A 7 Uppingham Res 3, FC Peterborough 0 Bretton North End 2, Sawtry Res 2 Oundle Res 1, Stamford Belvedere Res 0 Eye 6.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B 5 Wittering Harriers Res 3, Feeder 2 Cardea 3, Huntingdon Rovers 4 Holbeach Bank 0, Long Sutton Res 5 Parkside 4, Netherton B 0 Premiair 13, Whaplode Drove 3 Stamford Lions A 0.

Division Five A: Eunice Huntingdon 2 Ramsey Res 0, Orton Rangers 5 Feeder Res 1, Peterborough NECI 4 Glinton & Northborough Res 1.

Division Five B: AFC Orton 4 Kings Cliffe Res 1, Riverside Res 3 British School of Sport 8, Wisbech Town Acorns 5 Leverington Sports A 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Grimsby Borough Res 1 Sleaford Town Res 3, Hykeham 1 Immingham 1, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3 Horncastle 1, Ruston Sports 1 Louth 3, Skegness 4 Brigg Res 0, Wyberton 5 CGB Humbertherm 2.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 1 Skegness Res 0, Leverton Sheepgate 6 Coningsby 4, Old Leake 5 Wyberton Res 6, Spilsby 3 Pointon 0, Swineshead 2 Boston College 0.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: FC Kirton 2 AFC Tetford 3, Fosdyke 0 Swineshead Res 2, Horncastle Res 1 Woodhall Spa 2, Kirton Town 1 Railway Athletic 2.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Res 6 FC Hammers 0, Coningsby Res 1 Kirton Town Res 1, Park 6 East Coast 1, Pointon Res 7 Fishtoft Res 1, Swineshead A 3 FC Wrangle 5.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston College Res 9 Fosdyke Res 2, Mareham 3 Old Doningtonians Res 2, Northgate Olympic 7 Benington Res 0.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Boston International 1 Wyberton A 2, Fishtoft 5 Freiston 1, Fulbeck 5 Old Doningtonians 0, Holbeach Bank 3 Sibsey 8.