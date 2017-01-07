FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up - 20 is plenty for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers extended their unbeaten run to 20 league games with another win to kick off 2017.

Jason Kilbride’s early opener at Harborough Town was cancelled out by Greg Usher.

Second-half goals from Scott Mooney and Luke Hunnings secured a 3-1 win which keeps the Clarets third in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Seventh-placed Holbeach United crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Desborough Town who remain three points behind Deeping.

Jake Bettles broke the deadlock then Jason Turner doubled the home advantage midway through the second half.

Seven minutes later, Turner’s spot-kick made it 3-0 and John Dean raced clear to slot home again for Ar Tarn.

Bourne Town were thrashed 5-0 at Olney Town who moved up to second in Division One.

Spalding United slipped from the top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South following a goalless draw at home to Kidsgrove Athletic.