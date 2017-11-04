FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up

Have your say

Deeping Rangers got back on track by overturning a half-time deficit.

Following the last-gasp defeat at Wisbech Town in midweek, the Clarets were heading for further disappointment as Harry Henbury put Harborough Town in front.

But second-half goals by Dan Flack and Michael Simpson earned three points to keep Deeping in fourth place in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

A late leveller by Shaquille Master denied Holbeach United away to league leaders Leicester Nirvana.

George Zuerner put the Tigers in front early in the second half but they were forced to settle for a point.

Bourne Town threw away a two-goal lead at 10-man Buckingham Town in Division One.

The Wakes were in control thanks to Tom Cardall and Jezz Goldson-Williams but the Robins rescued a point.

Spalding United lost 2-1 at home to Carlton Town in the Evo-Stik South.

Jake Carlisle and Daniel Gordon put the Millers 2-0 up before Ben Davison replied on his debut.