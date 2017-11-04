FOOTBALL: Saturday results

Your guide to all the games
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Alvechurch 3 Lincoln 2, Bedworth 2 Cleethorpes 1, Corby 5 Belper 0, Leek 2 Frickley 2, Loughborough Dynamo 4 Romulus 1, Market Drayton 1 Chasetown 3, Newcastle 2 Gresley 1, Peterborough Sports 1 Basford 2, Spalding 1 Carlton 2, Stamford 2 Sheffield 2, Stocksbridge Park Steels 3 Kidsgrove 2.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup second round: Boston 1 Daventry 5 (Daventry away to Yaxley).
Premier Division: Cogenhoe 2 Whitworth 1, Harborough 1 Deeping 2, Leicester Nirvana 1 Holbeach 1, Newport Pagnell 2 Yaxley 1, Peterborough Northern Star 2 St Andrews 1, Rothwell Corinthians 1 ON Chenecks 0, Sileby 3 Sleaford 3, Wellingborough 1 Oadby 1, Wisbech 2 Desborough 0.
Division One: Buckingham 2 Bourne 2, Burton Park Wanderers v Bugbrooke St Michaels abandoned, Irchester 0 Harrowby 2, Long Buckby 0 Lutterworth Town 3, Lutterworth Athletic 1 Olney 1, Melton 1 Huntingdon 2, Oakham 0 Blackstones 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Rushden & Higham 5.
Reserve Division: Desborough 1 Newport Pagnell 3, ON Chenecks 6 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Olney 2 Raunds 6, Potton 3 Cogenhoe 2, Whitworth 3 Harborough 2, Yaxley 0 Rothwell Corinthians 4.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping Res 0 Ketton 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Moulton Harrox 1, Sawtry 1 Stamford Lions 1, Sutton Bridge 5 Langtoft 1, Warboys 0 Netherton 10.
Division One: Crowland 2 Tydd St Mary 3, Moulton Harrox Res 4 Long Sutton 4, Ramsey 3 Uppingham 2, Stamford Belvedere 9 Netherton Res 1.
Division Two: Langtoft Res 3 Stamford Lions Res 6, Netherton A 5 Sawtry Res 0, Rippingale & Folkingham 6 Ketton Res 2.
Division Three: Cardea 8 Whittlesey A 0, Farcet 2 Leverington Sports Res 2, Holbeach Bank 0 Whaplode Drove 4, Oundle Res 5 Brotherhood Sports 5.
Division Four: Feeder Res 0 Orton Rangers 11, Netherton B 5 FC Peterborough Res 2, Parkside 3 Peterborough NECI 5, Whittlesey B 6 Huntingdon Rovers 1.
Division Five: FC Peterborough A 0 Hampton 4, Leverington Sports A 1 Spalding A 3, Premiair Res 0 Wittering Harriers Res 4.
Intermediate Shield second round: Riverside 0 Premiair 9, Spalding Res 6 Stilton 0, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Feeder 6 (aet).
League Shield second round: Gunthorpe Harriers 2 AFC Stanground Sports A 3, Long Sutton Res 1 Eunice Huntingdon 4, Stamford Lions A 5 Ramsey Res 2, Tydd St Mary Res 1 Glinton & Northborough Res 5.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
CGB Humbertherm 1 Ruston Sports 3, Nettleham 2 Immingham 1, Skegness 6 AFC Boston 0, Sleaford Sports 1 Grimsby Borough Academy 2.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Benington 2 Fishtoft 0, Billinghay 0 Ruskington 3, Old Leake 2 Skegness Town Res 2, Pointon 2 Swineshead 2, Railway 0 Fulbeck 4, Spilsby 1 Coningsby 2, Wyberton Res 3 Leverton Sheepgate 1.
Division One: FC Kirton 3 Old Doningtonians 5, Freiston 6 Pointon Res 2, Friskney 3 Woodhall Spa 1, JFC Boston 3 Skegness United 3, Kirton Town 4 Horncastle Res 3, Sibsey 4 Boston College 2.
Division Two: Boston International 2 Wyberton A 1, Caythorpe 3 Park 7, Coningsby Res 1 Holbeach Bank 0, FC Hammers 2 Colsterworth 2, FC Wrangle 5 Boston Athletic 1, Fosdyke 3 Railway Res 0.
Division Three: Boston College Res 3 Leverton Sheepgate Res 1, Digby 3 Fosdyke Res 3, Mareham 2 Benington Res 8, Skegness Town A 1 Northgate Olympic 0, Swineshead A 1 Old Doningtonians Res 3, Woodhall Spa Res 2 Eagle 4.