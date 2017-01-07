FOOTBALL: Saturday results

Your guide to all the games
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: Basford 3 Bedworth 3, Belper 0 Stamford 2, Leek 1 Sheffield 0, Loughborough Dynamo 3 Northwich 2, Romulus 1 Carlton 1, Rugby 2 Chasetown 2, Shaw Lane 3 Market Drayton 1, Spalding 0 Kidsgrove 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Newcastle 0, Witton 3 Gresley 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston 1 ON Chenecks 2, Desborough 4 Holbeach 0, Eynesbury 4 Kirby Muxloe 2, Harborough 1 Deeping 3, Huntingdon 1 Cogenhoe 5, Leicester Nirvana 3 Sleaford 1, Oadby 2 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Sileby 9 Harrowby 0, Wisbech 1 Wellingborough 1, Yaxley 3 Rothwell Corinthians 2.
Division One: Blackstones 1 Irchester 3, Buckingham 3 Lutterworth 2, Melton 3 Burton Park Wanderers 0, Oakham 1 Daventry 4, Olney 5 Bourne 0, Potton 1 Long Buckby 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Thrapston 2.
Reserve Division: Bourne 2 Whitworth 6, Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Desborough 2, Cogenhoe 4 Eynesbury 1, Irchester 2 Potton 4, Peterborough Northern Star 0 Raunds 0.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping Res 3 AFC Stanground Sports 0, Ketton 2 Peterborough ICA Sports 3, Leverington Sports 4 Stilton 1, Peterborough Sports Res 2 Wisbech Res 1, Sawtry 3 Crowland 1, Stamford Lions 3 Thorney 0, Uppingham 0 Moulton Harrox 5.
Division One: Glinton & Northborough 2 Baston 0, Kings Cliffe 3 NethertonRes 1, Moulton Harrox Res 10 Spalding Res 0, Oundle 5 Oakham Res 1, Whittlesey Res 7 Riverside 1.
Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res 2 Ramsey 3, Crowland Res 2 Leverington Sports Res 0, Parkway Eagles 5 Ketton Res1, Peterborough ICA Sports Res 3 Stamford Lions Res 1, Spalding Town 3 Netherton A 4.
Division Three: Bretton North End 9 Whittlesey B 2, Farcet 4 Rutland DR 2, Stamford Belvedere Res 8 Oundle Res 3.
Division Four: Holbeach Bank 4 Premiair 2, Huntingdon Rovers 0 FC Peterborough Res 4, Parkside 2 Stamford Lions A 2, Tydd St Mary Res 4 AFC Stanground Sports B 2, Whittlesey C 5 Long Sutton Res 2, Wittering Harriers Res 0 Whaplode Drove 3.
Division Five: AFC Orton 2 British School of Sport 3, Eunice Huntingdon 6 Orton Rangers 2, Feeder Res 7 Kings Cliffe Res 0, Peterborough NECI 0 Leverington Sports A 10, Ramsey Res 2 Holbeach A 7.
Chairman Championship Shield quarter-finals: Long Sutton 0 Wittering Harriers 3, Peterborough Polonia 1 Stamford Belvedere 2, Warboys 2 Sutton Bridge 3.
Intermediate Shield second round: Brotherhood Sports 2 Sawtry Res 3.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP
Quarter-finals: Coningsby 2 Langtoft 0, Pinchbeck 0 Nettleham 1, Skegness 6 Spilsby 0, Wyberton 7 North Somercotes 0.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Brigg Res 0 Immingham 2, Grimsby Borough Res 1 Ruston Sports 2, Hykeham 5 Market Rasen 0, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3 Louth 0, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 4 Sleaford Res 2.