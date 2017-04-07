FOOTBALL: ‘Really important point’ says Spalding United boss

Spalding United are back on the road in pursuit of a play-off place.

They face a trip to Staffordshire on Saturday, less than 48 hours after coming from 2-0 down to earn a point which kept Witton Albion off the top of the table.

The third-placed Tulips know a positive result at Kidsgrove Athletic this weekend would be another step towards securing a home semi-final in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South play-offs.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “It was a really important point on Thursday night after losing at Stocksbridge Park Steels last Saturday.

“We lost our discipline at 2-0 in that game but we didn’t panic this time. We stuck to the task.

“Either side could have won it and perhaps we are disappointed not to nick it right at the end.

“The lads did exactly what we asked for by going toe to toe and winning the battles.

“The first goal was a fantastic strike but Michael Duggan knows he can do better with the second.

“Although it’s a mistake, he will always make more saves than shots which he lets in like that.

“Suddenly we got back into the game, though, and it was important to score so quickly.

“Jordan Lemon produced a great finish to make it 2-2 and a point proves that we don’t always lose to the top teams around us.

“We have opened up a five-point gap to Newcastle Town in fourth place and we need another good result on Saturday.

“Kidsgrove have been in good form and they are not a bad side at all.

“Our lads put in a great shift at Witton, some of them playing after a full day at work, and it took nearly four hours to drive there as well.

“At this stage of the season, none of us want to let it slip because we can see the prize and we want to get it.

“It was important not to get beaten by Witton and the result shows our players can do anything if they listen and stick together.”

Midfielder Nathan Whitehead is unavailable again and defender Kern Miller starts a three-match suspension.