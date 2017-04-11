FOOTBALL: ‘Really good point’ for 10-man Spalding United

Boss Chris Rawlinson was happy with “a really good point” as 10-man Spalding United took another step towards a home semi-final in the promotion play-offs.

The Tulips seem certain to finish third in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

Victory on Tuesday night would have guaranteed a top-five spot - but they will have to wait following the goalless draw with Basford United.

Matt Varley was sent off early in the second half and Lee Beeson’s spot-kick on 66 minutes hit the crossbar.

Rawlinson reflected: “It’s disappointing to miss a penalty – but to be fair, Michael Duggan pulled off some wonderful saves towards the end of the game so it’s a good point.

“They came here with a plan not to get beaten.

“Our goal is not to get beaten until the end of the season.

“I thought we shaded the first half with enough chances to score.

“The boys defended well and they were absolutely shattered at the end so we can’t ask for any more.

“Defensively they were different class, even though Nathan Stainfield wasn’t at his best.

Although three teams could match us on 73 points, our goal-difference is better so we only need one win out of three. Chris Rawlinson

“In the end, it’s a really good point and we know a home win on Saturday would guarantee third place. That would be really pleasing with two games to go.

“The results have evened it up and, although three teams could match us on 73 points, our goal-difference is better so we only need one win out of three.

“I haven’t seen Bedworth United since the first day of the season but I know the striker who caused us problems in that opening game has now moved on.

“They are a mid-table side coming here on Saturday when we’ve got a prize to play for.

“We want to finish third for a home tie in the play-off semi-final. Wow, what a night that would be for Spalding!”

Jonny Lockie, Sam Downey and Jason Field are set to return to the Tulips’ squad this weekend after missing the game against Basford.

Varley will be suspended for the final game of the regular campaign at home to Northwich Victoria a week on Saturday.

Rawlinson added: “I thought both bookings were right but I’m not sure putting those two fouls together should add up to a red card.

“He might have got spoken to instead of getting a second yellow card.”