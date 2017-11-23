FOOTBALL: Reaction is required at Holbeach United

Holbeach United are back home on Saturday after a run of four successive away games produced mixed fortunes.

The 5-0 defeat at Walsall Wood in the Buildbase FA Vase was followed by league wins at Sleaford Town and Sileby Rangers.

However, after the 1-0 loss at Boston Town in midweek, Tigers boss Seb Hayes will be demanding a response – starting at tonight’s training session to prepare for the visit of Daventry Town.

He said: “We will find out who wants to win trophies this season.

“We need a reaction so who is going to turn up? As the manager, I can’t accept defeats in a local derby.

“We had a chance to get two points off the top of the table, even though I didn’t consider ourselves as title contenders.

We won’t win the league with this squad unless we can go out there to shake it up. But we haven’t got the budget to bring players in. Seb Hayes

“This group must believe they can do it. But I couldn’t see enough belief on Tuesday to win that game.

“The league is open and nobody looks outstanding.

“Deeping Rangers are the best footballing side with a real threat in the final third. But you can hurt them like anyone else.

“We won’t win the league with this squad unless we can go out there to shake it up. But we haven’t got the budget to bring players in.

“We only needed to take two of those chances against Boston. They would have gone if we had scored first. But they stayed in the game.

“This was Boston’s cup final. They are out of every competition and they have nothing to play for in the league. They love beating Holbeach. Fair play to them.

“We put set-pieces into the box against probably the smallest goalkeeper in the league. The delivery was outstanding but who was going to get hurt by scoring the winner? That was the difference.

“As a management team, we’ve won a lot of games at this level so we can get through it if they listen to us.

“At 1-0, we went for it by changing the formation to 4-2-4 and 3-3-4 – we should have taken three points.”