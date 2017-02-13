FOOTBALL: Rawlinson replaces Frecklington as Spalding United boss

Dave Frecklington has taken charge at Gainsborough Trinity with his former assistant Chris Rawlinson stepping up as Spalding United’s new manager.

He will remain in charge for the rest of the season, assisted by first-team coach Kevin Ward and director of football Bob Don-Duncan.

The news comes as a huge shock with the Tulips second in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South following Saturday’s 4-0 home win over Romulus.

A club statement read: “These appointments come after the club received sudden and unexpected news over the weekend that former manager David Frecklington wished to leave the club.

“Having made a three-year commitment to Spalding United in May 2016, the news of Frecklington’s decision to leave came as a complete surprise, but aware that stability is the key in hopefully maintaining the superb progress the team has made on the pitch in 2016/17, the board has moved quickly to appoint a new management team.

“The club would like to thank David for his contribution since joining the Tulips in May and wish him well on his onward journey in non-League football.”