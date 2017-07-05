FOOTBALL: Raffle for Spalding United shirt sponsorship

Spalding United have launched a raffle to find the sponsor on the front of next season’s shirt.

For an entry fee of £500, first prize will see the winning entrant have their logo/brand on both the home and away kits throughout the 2017-18 campaign which would normally cost in the region of £5,000.

Second prize is a perimeter advertising hoarding (worth £395) at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Third prize is a quarter-page colour advert (worth £75) in the Tulips Review matchday programme.

All entrants in the raffle will receive two adult season tickets worth £280 plus their logo on a commemorative board inside the Tulips Social Club and a page within every issue of the programme.

The raffle will be drawn on Saturday, July 29, ahead of the home pre-season friendly with Peterborough Northern Star.