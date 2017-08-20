FOOTBALL: Punishment for Pinchbeck United in first defeat

Have your say

Missed chances and mistakes led to Pinchbeck United’s first defeat since promotion.

The Knights led through Corey Kingston’s 19th-minute goal but Buckingham Town hit back.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We got a late winner in the first home game against Long Buckby and Saturday was another case of having enough chances to win the game.

“We missed chances again, just like we did in those games with Huntingdon Town and Long Buckby.

“Overall, the performance wasn’t as good as we expected it to be.

“Mistakes led to both of Buckingham’s goals and we came away with nothing.

“It’s a long way to go and we should have brought back at least one point.

“We went 1-0 up and had a couple of other chances before a catalogue of errors led to the equaliser.

“We made mistakes and didn’t convert our chances. We are still wondering how we didn’t get a draw or a win, even though we didn’t play particularly well.

“We have played better teams than Buckingham so far this season.

“On the day, we had enough to beat them if we hade stuck away those chances.

“Despite the performance, we should have won the game comfortably.

“Other teams will always stay in the game at 1-0 and at half-time we should have been out of sight.

“We’ve been in the same position previously when we have missed chances so we’ll need to rectify that.

“We put away four against Bourne Town last week and we need to do that on a regular basis.

“We had seven or eight good chances on Saturday so we need to bury more than one.

“This division is so open and I’m sure that other teams will drop points over the course of the season.

“To stay in the mix around the top of the table, we need to convert our chances and put together a winning run. But we won’t be able to do that if we put in performances like that.”

Pinchbeck are at home to Rushden & Higham United on Saturday.