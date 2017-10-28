FOOTBALL: Pole position is Pinchbeck United’s next target

Pinchbeck United have a chance to take over on top of the table tonight.

The Knights know victory at Oakham United would lift them into pole position.

Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Irchester United sent Pinchbeck into second place – two points behind Raunds Town – in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

The game in hand comes at Oakham who have suffered 11 successive defeats in all competitions since the end of August when they won 6-2 away to rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds.

Former Langtoft United manager Ryan Hunnings took charge on Monday after Joe Featherstone resigned. The Rutland club have also made a series of new signings – including former Moulton Harrox striker Jake Mason plus Fabio Ramos on loan from Pinchbeck.

Player-manager Ian Dunn and his assistant Allan Ross are looking to claim top spot with Pinchbeck’s fifth win in a row.

Dunn admitted: “We were chuffed to get three points on Saturday because that’s what we are here to do.

“We’ve said previously that it’s not about the performance or being easy on the eye.

“We have to make sure we win games and now we’ve got a chance of being on top of the table if we get three points tonight.

“It’s important to get it right with our plans. We have watched Oakham this season – but they have brought in a few players since then so half of the team will be different!

“It doesn’t matter how we win games.

“The first half on Saturday wasn’t particularly great – even though we asked a few questions with our play. The final ball and our decisions weren’t good enough.

“It took 10 to 15 minutes of the second half to get going but then I thought we were much better.

“We put the ball into some dangerous areas and scored a couple of good goals.

“We saw Irchester’s home game in midweek so we knew they were better than the league position.

“It proved a worthwhile journey for us to plan ahead and we’ll keep doing that to watch the opposition.”