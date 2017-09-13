Search

FOOTBALL: Points target for Holbeach United

Lewis Leckie
Holbeach United are back home in league action on Saturday after two derby wins in cup competitions.

The Tigers followed up the 5-1 victory at Pinchbeck United in the Buildbase FA Vase with a 1-0 win at Boston Town on Tuesday.

Lewis Leckie’s 60th-minute strike sent Holbeach into the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-finals.

Matt Warfield was sent off but the Tigers held on with 10 men.

They face Whitworth at Carter’s Park this weekend in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

TUESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Belper 2 Newcastle 1, Gresley 2 Market Drayton 1, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Alvechurch 3, Sheffield 3 Frickley 4, Spalding 2 Lincoln 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 4 Leek 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup first round: Thrapston 1 Desborough 4 (Desborough away to Wellingborough).

Premier Division: Oadby 2 St Andrews 2.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 2 Olney 1.

Reserve Division: Raunds 0 Harborough 1, Whitworth 7 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Yaxley 2 Peterborough Northern Star 0.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA SENIOR TROPHY

First round: Boston 0 Holbeach 1 (Holbeach at home to Deeping or Blackstones).

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE

West: Wisbech St Mary 4 Holbeach 1.