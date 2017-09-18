FOOTBALL: Points target as Spalding United boss stays positive

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson feels confident over the prospect of hitting a points target this week.

The Tulips face a tough trip to third-placed Frickley Athletic on Tuesday night in the Evo-Stik South, followed by Saturday’s home game against Chasetown.

Rawlinson said: “It’s a fair distance to travel in midweek and a bit too far for some.

“But we will go there with no trepidation because our shape has been good recently.

“If we put in another good performance, there would be no reason why we can’t get a positive result again.

“With a home game also coming up, we are almost where we want to be.

“An average of two points per game could be a little out of touch but there is still an opportunity.

“We would be happy to reach 17 or 18 points after 10 league games.”

Matt Varley, Jonny Lockie and Conor Marshall are all serving three-match bans.

Jack Fixter needs a check on his fitness after being hurt in the early exchanges of last weekend’s goalless draw at Leek Town.

Jamie McGhee is back in Spalding’s squad after playing for Sleaford Town.

Striker Jamie Jackson – who started his career with Chesterfield – made his debut for Spalding on Saturday as Gary King had a penalty saved and Bradley Maslen-Jones was sent off.

Rawlinson added: “Early on, we showed them too much respect and we sat too deep. We invited pressure, although they didn’t create too many chances.

“We explained at half-time where we had gone wrong and we stopped them playing.

“It was a great save from the penalty rather than a bad miss.

“The sending-off was silly to clip a player’s heels when he had already been booked.

“It’s frustrating because these suspensions could hurt us in the next few games.

“Jackson looked fit, sharp and hungry by causing plenty of problems up front.”