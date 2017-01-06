FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United set sights on semi-finals

Pinchbeck United start the new year with a home tie in the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup quarter-finals.

They face Nettleham, who are currently 13th in the Lincolnshire League, at Knight Street on Saturday (1.30pm).

Pinchbeck ended 2016 with 14 successive wins since August.

They returned to action with a 6-0 friendly victory at Long Sutton Athletic on Tuesday night.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of people from the Lincolnshire League about Nettleham.

“We know they are quite a direct, physical side who work hard.

There are some decent sides involved at this stage and nothing is guaranteed. We can’t afford to look past this game on Saturday. Ian Dunn

“So it’s going to be a tough game. Although they are down the bottom end of the league, if you look at recent form Nettleham have been doing quite well.

“We’ve gone about our business and just got on with it really.

“We made light work of some tricky games because of our performances and work-rate.

“We’ve had a couple of weeks off but we had training sessions and the midweek friendly.

“Hopefully we will have a full squad available and deal with any illnesses. Our only worry is the weather.

“We got to the cup final and lost 2-1 to a 30-yard last-minute screamer when I was in charge previously so that wasn’t a nice feeling.

“This is a big competition with the best teams at our level around the county.

“There are some decent sides involved at this stage and nothing is guaranteed.

“We can’t afford to look past this game on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck have applied to the FA for promotion from the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League Premier Division.

Dunn added: “We won’t have a lot of work to do other than lights, barriers and hard standing.

“We are making plans and we’re working with the council so there shouldn’t be any stumbling blocks.

“There have been quite a few meetings and the council seem to be on board with the club.

“Now we’ve got to keep winning games! We haven’t been tested since we played Moulton Harrox but I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing.

“Nobody has pushed us but we have got to make sure we apply ourselves in the right way to win games.”