FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United’s trip will kick off groundhop weekend

The fixture list has been revealed for July’s groundhop weekend with eight games in three days.

Pinchbeck United’s first game in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One will be a trip to Huntingdon Town on Friday, July 28 (7.45pm).

At 10.45am the following day, Holbeach United face Sleaford Town at Carter’s Park in the Premier Division.

Moulton Harrox take on Sutton Bridge United at 1.45pm in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League Premier Division.

At 4.30pm, Spalding Town play Wisbech St Mary Saints in Division Two.

Saturday’s action ends at Abbey Lawn as Bourne Town meet Raunds Town (7.45pm) in UCL Division One.

On Sunday, July 30, Long Sutton Athletic will take on Tydd St Mary (11am) in the Peterborough League Division Two.

At 2pm, Leverington Sports face ICA Sports in the Premier Division and the weekend finishes in the UCL’s top flight as Wisbech Town face Wellingborough Town (5pm).

Pinchbeck secured a promotion place after being runners-up in the Peterborough League Premier Division.

Home games will be played at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding, for at least 12 months.

Along with Spalding United – who still have priority over the fixture dates – they will rent the ground from South Holland District Council.

The new line-up for UCL Division One also features relegated clubs Harrowby United and Huntingdon plus promoted Lutterworth Town and/or Friar Lane & Epworth.

Deeping Rangers and Holbeach are joined in the Premier Division by promoted pair Daventry Town and Whitworth plus St Andrews who have switched from the Midland League.