FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United ready to make history

Player-manager Ian Dunn feels Pinchbeck United are favourites to make a winning start on a historic night.

They head to Huntingdon Town tonight for a first-ever game in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

The newly-promoted Knights kick off the Division One campaign in front of a bumper crowd for the start of the eight-match groundhop weekend which also features four fixtures on Saturday in south Lincolnshire.

Dunn said: “This will be a historic occasion for the club with our first game in the UCL and it’s nice to be part of the groundhop as well.

“We couldn’t be in a better position ahead of Friday night and I think we go into the first league game as favourites to win it.

“In pre-season we have beaten two UCL Premier Division sides (Peterborough Northern Star and Boston Town). As a group we feel confident and our fitness levels are up.

We couldn’t be in a better position ahead of Friday night and I think we go into the first league game as favourites to win it. Ian Dunn

“Huntingdon seem to be a completely new outfit having dropped down but we want to set out a marker.

“We’re going there for all three points and it doesn’t matter how we win. We won’t settle for a draw.

“As a club, we don’t want to hang around Division One for a few years.

“We are all ambitious to win matches. We have been used to winning even when we don’t play well.”

However, Pinchbeck will have to cope without prolific striker Ollie Maltby who is not ready to return from an eye

injury suffered last week.

Captain Nick Bishop is also unavailable.

Goals by Andrew Tidswell and Josh Smith earned a 2-1 home win over Boston Town on Monday night.