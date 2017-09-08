FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United ready for FA Vase debut at home to Holbeach United

Pinchbeck United are full of confidence ahead of another historic night.

Their first-ever game in the FA Vase is against Holbeach United on Friday.

The Knights are looking to extend their unbeaten run at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Last weekend they hit 10 goals past St Andrews on their debut in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Knockout Cup.

Pinchbeck player-boss Ian Dunn said: “I think Holbeach will be better than St Andrews and we know all about them.

“We are not expected to win so there is no presssure on our lads. We can go out there and relax.

Ian Dunn

“Hopefully we can enjoy it and cause an upset by beating opposition from a higher level again.

“It’s a local derby and we’d love to see a crowd of 200-plus creating an atmosphere.

“We went for promotion to enjoy nights like this on our FA Vase debut.

“We are pitting ourselves against a well-established UCL Premier Division club.

Holbeach lost at Deeping on Tuesday night

“Hopefully we can take our form against St Andrews last weekend into Friday’s game.

“The boys will be flowing with confidence so bring it on!”

After being knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend, Holbeach need to find a response to their first league defeat of the season.

They lost 4-3 at Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night as three replies came too late.

Manager Seb Hayes said: “I’m frustrated and we need to bounce straight back because we didn’t give a good account of ourselves over 90 minutes.

“Pinchbeck have got some quality and if we are not right at it then we know they have got weapons to hurt us.

“If we give them time and space, we will get beaten.

“This is Pinchbeck’s first venture into what I would call proper non-League football.

“It’s a local derby and we can’t afford to give them any incentive at all.

“Our resources are very limited if we lose any players but there are no excuses if you can’t put in the effort and application.

“On Tuesday night, we dropped our standards and you can’t expect to come away with a result if you concede four goals. On a good day, we know we can beat anyone.

“For the first 35 minutes, we were the better side. But after that, we rolled over.

“We can’t use an excuse about playing for 65 minutes with 10 men on Saturday. I’m not having any of that.

“Our set-pieces were poor and we didn’t create enough on the ball.

“Three of Deeping’s goals came from set-pieces and our defending was not good enough.

“As soon as the pressure was off at 4-0 and we knew we had lost, all of a sudden we scored three goals.”

BUILDBASE FA VASE

First qualifying round: Pinchbeck United v Holbeach United; Bourne Town v Harborough Town – winners receive £550, losers receive £175.

Second qualifying round (September 23): Pinchbeck United / Holbeach United v Fakenham Town / Huntingdon Town; Bourne Town / Harborough Town v Wisbech Town – winners receive £725, losers £250.

First round proper (October 21): Deeping Rangers enter draw.

Second round (November 11)

Third round (December 2)

Fourth round (January 6)

Fifth round (February 3)

Quarter-finals (February 24)

Semi-finals first legs (March 17)

Semi-finals second legs (March 24)

Final (May 20)