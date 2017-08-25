FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United must take chance to impress

Pinchbeck United are back home on Saturday, looking to find the right response to their first defeat of the season.

They paid the price for missed chances and errors in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Buckingham Town.

We need to see a reaction from the boys to make sure we put things right. Ian Dunn

The Knights have picked up seven points from three home games at Spalding’s Sir Halley Stewart Field.

This weekend’s visitors in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One are Rushden & Higham United who have got four points from three games so far this term.

Pinchbeck player-boss Ian Dunn said: “We need to see a reaction from the boys to make sure we put things right.

“There will be a chance for others to come in and show their worth. We’ve got a big squad and we need to use it.”

Ollie Maltby, Andrew Tidswell and Tyler Wright will miss Saturday’s game. Luke Gardner should be back in the squad.

Callum Lawe has left the Knights but they have brought in Boston United youngsters Jack Withers and Haydn Havard on loan while Ash Murrell returned from a spell in Australia.

The home game against Holbeach United in the FA Vase first qualifying round has been brought forward to Friday, September 8.