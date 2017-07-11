FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United making professional plans

Lee Taylor is bringing a more professional approach to Pinchbeck United’s summer schedule.

The son of West Ham United’s 1975 FA Cup winner Tommy is helping the Knights to prepare for the step up to the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

Assistant manager Allan Ross said: “We’ve brought in Lee who is a fitness expert, working in the Premier League and Football League.

“He has been involved in the professional game for 26 seasons so he knows exactly what standards are needed.

“Myself and Ian Dunn are aware that our lads need to be in good condition.

“Learning about nutrition, what the players should eat and other information will be a major factor.

“We don’t want the lads to burn themselves out but we feel we are getting fitter. They are not being pushed to their limits.

“Last season we won a lot of games in the last 20 minutes and we want that to continue.”

Pinchbeck will take on Peterborough Sports Reserves at Knight Street on Tuesday (7.15pm).