FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United making plans for another challenge

A fourth successive win is Pinchbeck United’s target on Saturday.

The Knights have also kept three clean sheets since the home defeat to Sleaford Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy.

This weekend’s visitors to the Sir Halley Stewart Field are 14th-placed Irchester United.

Player-manager Ian Dunn and assistant Allan Ross saw the Romans’ 4-0 victory over rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds on Tuesday night.

Dunn said: “It’s important to prepare for games, know how the opposition will be set up and look at how we can exploit their weaknesses.

“We know some teams at this level don’t travel too well but we have to make sure we are ready whatever happens.

“We need a plan of what we are going to do and what we can expect if we are going to challenge at the top.

“The players will be given a report so they know exactly what to expect. There will be no excuses. At the moment, those plans are working.”

Pinchbeck moved up to second spot with a 3-0 home win over Lutterworth Athletic last weekend.

Tom Brooks is serving a four-match suspension after a second red card.