FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United looking to be better again

Pinchbeck United will keep the focus on improving their performance for another home match on Saturday.

The Knights have taken four points from two games since promotion.

But they are ready for a challenge this weekend as Lutterworth Town kicked off their campaign with a 10-0 victory over Stewarts & Lloyds Corby in Division One.

Pinchbeck followed up a goalless draw by claiming a 2-1 win against Long Buckby in the opening home game at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding.

Assistant manager Allan Ross said: “We’re aiming for more of the same in terms of the performance.

“We’re happy after two games and I don’t think we could ask for any more from the players.

“They have looked sharp and fit. We think there are another three gears to go through as well.

“Defensively, we’ve been solid by getting back behind the ball pretty quickly. Teams are finding it difficult to play through us.

“Last Saturday felt a bit like an away match as it was the first time at the ground. Some of the lads had never played there before so they are getting used to the new surroundings, even going into the changing rooms.

“It was strange kicking off at 4pm as well so, hopefully, this weekend will feel more settled.

“We’d like to use the width of the pitch as we didn’t do that particularly well last time.

“It would be critical to pick out little bits from the performance as we never looked like losing the game.

“Lutterworth enjoyed a fantastic result last week so scoring 10 goals will give them confidence.

“Hopefully, we will see an improvement because Ollie Maltby will be sharper and we know Ian Dunn is always going to create havoc.

“As a club, we’re getting to grips with a higher level and we’re enjoying it.

“I’m sure we will be tested more by Lutterworth but we can concentrate on our own strengths without worrying about the opposition.

“We can go out there and play our own game.

“We want to be tested as well. We are not arrogant as we respect the opposition.

“Our squad looks strong but they must deliver week in, week out.

“We also want more fans to watch us because I’m sure the first home game was real value for money at £3.”