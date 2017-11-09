FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United look for six of the best

Have your say

Player-manager Ian Dunn is keeping Pinchbeck United’s focus on Saturday – despite two key clashes before the end of this month against promotion rivals.

The Knights are looking for a sixth successive win as Burton Park Wanderers head over to the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Pinchbeck have only let in one goal during a winning run which took them to the top of the table for 48 hours last week.

They are now two points behind Raunds Town with a game in hand after having a free weekend.

Dunn took the chance to check out Burton Park – only for the home game against Bugbrooke St Michaels to be abandoned following a mass brawl.

He said: “You could tell something was going to happen.

“Players were shoving, kicking and punching for five minutes.

“When it simmered down a little bit, people started fighting each other from the coaching side as well.

“The players joined in again so the referee had to call off the game.

“We know Burton Park have got a lot of experience in the team so we got what we wanted out of the trip in terms of seeing how they play.

“They have got a prolific goalscorer Michael Byrne who got a hat-trick and put himself into good scoring positions.

“We know what to expect and I saw enough before the game was abandoned over how we can approach it with their weaknesses.

“It’s important for us to see our opponents.”

Saturday’s game will be followed by a trip to Raunds and the visit of Buckingham Town.

Dunn added: “We need to get over the first hurdle and make sure we do the job at home to Burton Park.

“After Saturday, we can focus on Raunds.

“We have to keep our run going and I thought that we played well in the first half at Oakham United last week.

“We have good enough players within the squad to pick a team which suits who we are up against.

“The team on Saturday will probably be different to the following week because Raunds are a footballing side who play from the back.”

Chris Shipley should be available on Saturday after missing eight games due to a foot injury.

Tom Brooks will complete a four-match suspension this weekend.