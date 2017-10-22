FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United cut gap at top of table

Josh Smith’s first-half double guided Pinchbeck United to a third successive win.

The Knights are one point behind leaders Raunds Town as another clean sheet earned the best defensive record in Division One.

Spalding United under-21 keeper Alex Smith impressed on his debut.

Ollie Maltby was on target again but he also missed from the penalty spot.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “It was frantic early on but the first bit of quality in the game produced a goal.

“Tony Edwards won the ball, put in a cross which Maltby chested down and laid off for Smith to take a touch then put it into the bottom corner.

“Smith ran onto a ball over the top and lobbed the keeper to make it 2-0.

“Lutterworth Athletic had a lot of possession without really hurting us and Smith made his only save just before half-time. He did well all afternoon.

“We knew it was going to be tough in the second half playing against the wind.

“But we had three chances in the first 10 minutes for Tom Sergeant, Maltby and Nick Bishop before Smith set up Maltby to score and make it more comfortable.

“We dealt with everything and we should have scored a lot more.

“Maltby hit the bar with a penalty after Sergeant was fouled but we can’t grumble after three wins, all coming with clean sheets.

“All we can do is maintain the momentum and look to do the same again next weekend at home to Irchester United.

“We’ll watch their game on Tuesday night to find out more about them.

“The lads worked hard on Saturday and stuck to the plan. They put in a shift and it was a professional performance.

“It was crucial to win again because this was our game in hand over Raunds.

“We knew last week that we had to win as other teams were playing each other so they would be dropping points.

“Now we’re into second and we want to stay up there. We don’t want to be playing catch-up.

“There are a couple of games in midweek where the top teams play each other but we’ve got ourselves into a good position and we need to keep going.”