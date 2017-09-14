FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United bring in Buzas

Pinchbeck United have added more experience with the signing of former Spalding United player Edgaras Buzas.

The 29-year-old joined the Knights from Wisbech Town this week.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “He briefly played for Pinchbeck when he first came to this country from Lithuania.

“By all accounts, he was a popular character with the fans at Wisbech.

“He had fallen out of favour for some reason and he’s desperate to play.

“We put in a seven-day approach but Wisbech’s new manager Gary Setchell waived this request which allowed us to speak to him on Monday and Tuesday.

“We believe he will give us an attacking threat as he creates and scores goals.

“We felt we needed to add experience and freshen it up a little bit.

“He gives us another option to move Andrew Tidswell further forward.”

The Knights are at home to Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.