FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United aiming to push on again

Player-manager Ian Dunn expects Pinchbeck United to challenge for promotion next season.

The Knights are moving up into the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

But they are not planning on mid-table mediocrity or a fight for survival.

Dunn said: “We’ve already watched a few games in the UCL and I’ve always felt the top four in the Peterborough League would do well in the division above.

“Players are fitter in the UCL in terms of dedication and commitment. There is more consistency as well.

“But we feel we have got a team which is good enough to compete.

Our aim is reaching the UCL Premier Division. That might sound daft now but we want to be around the top six in Division One because we are used to winning matches. Ian Dunn

“We don’t want to go up and just stay there.

“We won’t go away from home and play for a point as that’s not our style at all.

“We plan to be at the right end of the league table and we might have to reassess everything at Christmas.

“We know that we need to add a few players but we’ve got a squad of 18 and the majority of those lads have committed to staying here next season.

“We have identified a few transfer targets and we want to start meeting some players before the weekend.

“Hopefully, competition for places will bring out the best in our team.”

After finishing second in the Peterborough League’s Premier Division, the club got permission from the FA to secure promotion and play home games next season at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding, while Knight Street will be used by Pinchbeck’s reserves in Division Five.

Pinchbeck have agreed a one-year lease with South Holland District Council to use the Sir Halley Stewart Field. The club are looking at a long-term option for a new ground.

Spalding United will have priority over fixtures as they play at a higher level.

Dunn added: “Promotion has been in the pipeline since I came back to the club three years ago.

“We didn’t want to fester in the same league forever as it becomes like Groundhog Day when you win trophies and then simply aim to do it all over again.

“The club’s focus has been on moving up to the next level and we’ve finally got the go-ahead.

“Although we had an issue with ground developments in February when we couldn’t do the work at Knight Street, we had to act quickly and all the hard work has paid off.

“We don’t think the UCL will provide many problems in terms of travelling as some of the away games were further in the Peterborough League.”