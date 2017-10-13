FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United aiming for a double

Have your say

Pinchbeck United will have a chance to complete their first home-and-away double since promotion.

The Knights head to Long Buckby on Saturday, having beaten the Northamptonshire side 2-1 in their opening home league game in August.

Player-manager Ian Dunn headed a late winner after Liam Ogden’s goal had been cancelled out.

Richard Kay resigned as Long Buckby’s boss last week and they were beaten 4-1 at Raunds Town who returned to the top of the Division One table on Tuesday.

The Shopmates scored four times in the second half after conceding an early goal.

Other midweek results saw Pinchbeck slip from third place to fifth.

Dunn said: “We’re looking forward to Saturday’s game after a free week.

“We’ll need to find out if Long Buckby’s squad has also changed since the manager left to know what we are up against.

“Last weekend we had a good all-round performance to beat Stewarts & Lloyds 6-0 while Blackstones, Raunds and Lutterworth Town all dropped points.

“Although Buckingham Town and Potton United have games in hand, we’ve got the points on the board.

“We’re happy with where we stand, even though we should have done better in a couple of draws and defeats.

“We are new to this level and it has been a good start. There are a lot of games left.”