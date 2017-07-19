FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United 2017-18 fixtures

Have your say

Newly-promoted Pinchbeck United have been given a series of fixtures for the opening months of the season.

The Knights will begin life at a higher level with the trip to Huntingdon Town which starts the groundhop weekend featuring eight games across the area.

Pinchbeck’s first home game at the Sir Halley Stewart Field is against Long Buckby on Saturday, August 5.

The Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round tie against Holbeach United is likely to be brought forward to Friday, September 8.

The original date on September 9 is unavailable because Spalding United have a home league game and the Tulips’ fixtures will take priority if there are any clashes.

JULY

Fri 28: Huntingdon Town (A)

AUGUST

Sat 5: Long Buckby (H)

Sat 12: Lutterworth Town (H)

Wed 16: Bourne Town (H)

Sat 19: Buckingham Town (A)

Sat 26: Rushden & Higham United (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Stewarts & Lloyds (H)

Sat 9 (TBC): Holbeach United - FA Vase (H)

Wed 13: Blackstones (A)

Wed 27: Oakham United (H)

Sat 30: Thrapston Town (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 7: St Andrews - Knockout Cup (H)

Sat 21: Lutterworth Athletic (H)

Sat 28: Olney Town (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 11: Irchester United (A)

Sat 18: Raunds Town (A)

Sat 25: Buckingham Town (H)

DECEMBER

Tue 26: Harrowby United (A)