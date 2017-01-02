FOOTBALL: ‘Outstanding’ Acar ends loan at Spalding United

Jenk Acar’s loan spell with Spalding United is over.

The 18-year-old scored 11 goals in 23 games after joining the Tulips last summer from Lincoln City.

But a shoulder injury kept him out of action in December apart from a late substitute appearance against Lincoln United on Boxing Day.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “He was outstanding for us with goals and assists.

“Unfortunately, his injury coincided with our winning run when we have looked more solid as a group.

“When loan players get injured, we still have to pay for them and we are looking quite strong in his position.

“Conor Higginson has come into form, Mitch Griffiths is about to come back from injury and we’ve put in an approach for another winger.

“Jenk has been out for a month and he’s not guaranteed game time so it could be two months until he’s playing regularly again.

“It has been a successful loan for both parties but we’ve decided to end it now.

“He has been great around the club, like a breath of fresh air with a top-drawer attitude.

“He is turning into a really good professional in his first year at Lincoln.

“At an early age, he is full of confidence and not many 18-year-old would step up to score penalties for a senior side.

“I’ve known him since he was 15 when he used to train with us at Lincoln United.

“We had that relationship before he came to Spalding and he felt part of what we wanted to do here. He goes back to Lincoln with our best wishes.

“There has been interest from teams higher up the non-League pyramid. I think he will go to another club one or two steps up from Spalding.”