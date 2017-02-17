Search

FOOTBALL: One man banned for Rawlinson’s first test

Bradley Wells was off target in the home defeat to Shaw Lane

Chris Rawlinson must make at least one change for his first game as Spalding United’s manager.

Midfielder Matt Varley is serving a two-match ban for collecting 10 yellow cards.

Striker Leon Mettam – who has five goals in two games – suffered an ankle injury last weekend.

Rawlinson says the loan signing from King’s Lynn Town has “a chance” of being passed fit – although Mettam feared he would be ruled out for a few weeks.

Conor Higginson and Jonny Lockie are unavailable for the trip to Shaw Lane.

Neal Spafford will return after a four-match ban.

There will probably be a couple of positional changes and we have to be respectful of who we are playing as well.

Chris Rawlinson

Rawlinson said: “I don’t want to change too much in my first game in charge when it could look like I’m ripping up everything we’ve done.

“There will probably be a couple of positional changes and we have to be respectful of who we are playing as well.

“Shaw Lane’s three-man midfield caused us problems in the home game and allowed them to have a lot of possession. That’s something we need to be mindful of.

“We can’t go there and take the game to them. This is one which we must not lose.”