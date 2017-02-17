FOOTBALL: One man banned for Rawlinson’s first test

Chris Rawlinson must make at least one change for his first game as Spalding United’s manager.

Midfielder Matt Varley is serving a two-match ban for collecting 10 yellow cards.

Striker Leon Mettam – who has five goals in two games – suffered an ankle injury last weekend.

Rawlinson says the loan signing from King’s Lynn Town has “a chance” of being passed fit – although Mettam feared he would be ruled out for a few weeks.

Conor Higginson and Jonny Lockie are unavailable for the trip to Shaw Lane.

Neal Spafford will return after a four-match ban.

Rawlinson said: “I don’t want to change too much in my first game in charge when it could look like I’m ripping up everything we’ve done.

“There will probably be a couple of positional changes and we have to be respectful of who we are playing as well.

“Shaw Lane’s three-man midfield caused us problems in the home game and allowed them to have a lot of possession. That’s something we need to be mindful of.

“We can’t go there and take the game to them. This is one which we must not lose.”