FOOTBALL: ‘Not acceptable and embarrassment’ for Holbeach United

A superb start turned into a heavy defeat for Holbeach United.

The Tigers wasted a series of chances and got punished for defensive mistakes.

At the moment we can’t get the basics right and that’s costing us in every game. Seb Hayes

Manager Seb Hayes hit out by admitting the final 30 minutes of Saturday’s game at Desborough Town were “an embarrassment”.

He said: “We went 1-0 down early on but in the first half we were the better team.

“We were massively on top but didn’t convert any of the chances.

“We started the second half really well and missed two more chances.

“Desborough went up the other end and scored. Then we capitulated and some of the defending was comical.

“We changed the shape to chase the game but that was not the reason why we lost 4-0.

“At the moment we can’t get the basics right and that’s costing us in every game.

“Every mistake is getting punished. Desborough had five shots on target and got four goals.

“We created seven good chances and should have put away four of them.

“The first 55 minutes on was the best performance in my five games in charge. We were superb.

“But what happened after that was not acceptable.”

Jake Bettles broke the deadlock then Jason Turner doubled the home advantage midway through the second half. Seven minutes later, Turner’s spot-kick made it 3-0 and John Dean raced clear to slot home again for Ar Tarn.