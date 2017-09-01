FOOTBALL: ‘Nobody will be expecting us to win’

Pinchbeck United will take on higher-level opposition in the Knockout Cup on Saturday.

They meet ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division newcomers St Andrews at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Knights assistant manager Allan Ross said: “We have got nothing to lose and nobody will be expecting us to win this game.

“It would be nice to have a cup run and we can gauge where we are against higher-level opposition.”

Andrew Tidswell, Tyler Wright and Ollie Maltby are ready to return to the squad after missing last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Rushden & Higham United in Division One.

Goalkeeper Ricky Lovelace is also set to be involved for the first time.

St Andrews have picked up four points from four games but former Holbeach United striker Jamie Clarke resigned as manager last weekend.