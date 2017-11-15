FOOTBALL: ‘No excuses’ for Holbeach United

Have your say

“We’ve got to put it right!”

That’s the message from Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes ahead of tonight’s trip to Sleaford Town.

Hayes is happy that the Tigers have a chance to make amends quickly following Saturday’s embarrassing exit from the Buildbase FA Vase.

He said: “We’re expecting a response but this is a tough game.

“We can’t let this become the start of a bad run because of all the injuries.

“We’re not making any excuses. Our squad should be good enough to win games against anyone.

“We certainly won’t be taking Sleaford lightly.”

Ryan Oliver has returned to Lincoln United after a couple of loan appearances.

George Zuerner is back from suspension while Matt Warfield also returns to the squad.

Mitch Griffiths is rated 50-50 to face his former club but Stacy Cartwright could be ruled out for up to a month after being rushed back into action on Saturday when Holbeach lost 5-0 at Walsall Wood.