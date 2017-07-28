FOOTBALL: New signings will face former club

Have your say

Holbeach United will hand league debuts to three new signings against their former club on Saturday.

Joe Braithwaite, George Asplin and Joe Smith have all joined the Tigers this summer from Sleaford Town.

Holbeach face the Greens (10.45am kick-off) at Carter’s Park in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Strikers Lewis Leckie and Will Bird are also set to play their first competitive game for the Tigers.

Manager Seb Hayes said: “I’ve admired those two for a long time and they were our top targets in pre-season.

“Although Lewis missed last season at Blackstones due to injury, he has come back into our squad and scored a few goals.

“Will has also played up front because I don’t think Deeping Rangers got the best out of him from wide areas.

“He’s good in the air with great movement through the channels.

“He will work defensively for the team and he has also got goals and assists during our friendlies.”

Hayes has also promised to give more opportunities for youngsters Lewis Harker, Dan Dougill and Callum Davies in the first-team squad this season.

“I’ve told Callum that he should be aiming for 15 starts plus game time off the bench and Lewis should make 20 starts this season.

“Dan has already been involved in the first team and we want to promote young players.

“Some of last season’s under-16s will be ready for the reserves.

“In the long term, we can’t afford to compete in terms of paying expenses to senior players.

“As a club, we want to be in a position where we promote from the youth set-up.”