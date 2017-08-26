FOOTBALL: Naive spells and missed chances are costly

“We’ve got to put these teams away – simple as that!”

That was the verdict from Pinchbeck United player-manager Ian Dunn after the 2-2 draw with Rushden & Higham United on Saturday.

He said: “We are finding out at this level that we need to cut out the mistakes.

“In the Peterborough and District League, we would win games like that 2-0 or 2-1.

“We’ve drawn this time as silly mistakes cost us.

“We gave the ball away and conceded after one massive ball forward.”

Allan Ross issues instructions

Assistant boss Allan Ross added: “We were in control in the first half but I thought the game fizzled out at 2-2.

“We did some good things but had naive spells so it was up and down.

“We had good chances but we can’t keep saying that week in, week out.

“We have never looked like losing any match so far.

“I would say our chances were quite easy. We are not clinical enough in the 18-yard box.

“Our effort was a lot better and we looked the dominant team for most of the game. Rushden & Higham were very happy with a draw.

“Our philosophy was to get nothing less than three points so it was open at times. I don’t know if we’ve had a tough start to the season but we haven’t played a poor team.”