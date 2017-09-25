FOOTBALL: Mooney at the double for Deeping Rangers

Prolific pair Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland were on target again for Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

The Clarets came back to reality following last week’s Emirates FA Cup tie at home to Kidderminster Harriers.

Deeping recorded a third successive league win thanks to Mooney’s double and a goal for Coupland.

Coach Martin Bond said: “The key aspect is that we need to ensure we turn up with the same mentality for each game.

“Absolutely no motivation was required for the cup game with Kidderminster in front of a record crowd.

“We started well at Oadby Town on Saturday and good approach play was finished off by Mooney to settle us all down.

“Oadby are a young and vibrant side but our keeper Danny Bircham had little to do.

“In the first half, we were quite comfortable. Then we kicked on as Coupland and Mooney scored.

“Away from home, we have to understand sometimes we can’t always play our way and we have to go against our own philosophy.

“Overall, it was a good team performance and now we can look forward to two home games this week.”

Deeping face Blackstones on Tuesday night in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy first round.

Bond added: “We have been carrying a few knocks which will hopefully clear up.

“But this could also be an opportunity to rotate the squad.

“We lost in the final of this competition last season so we want to make sure we go as far as we can this time.”

Deeping return to league action on Saturday at home to St Andrews.