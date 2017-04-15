FOOTBALL: Mixed emotions for Spalding United boss

‘A wonderful achievement’ was spoiled on Saturday by an ‘awful’ performance.

Boss Chris Rawlinson was “disappointed” by Spalding United’s display as they lost at home to mid-table Bedworth United.

However, there were some mixed emotions as results elsewhere ensured a top-five finish for the Tulips.

Rawlinson admitted: “We were awful. We just weren’t at the races.

“Their shape affected us so we had to match them up, as we have done before.

“I couldn’t see us losing but we missed another penalty and that cost us the result.

It’s a wonderful achievement for Spalding to get into the play-offs. All the players take the accolades – but we have to do better and move on now. Chris Rawlinson

“We should have been celebrating with third place guaranteed.

“At least we are now in the play-offs and I want to be happy.

“But if we play like that, we will be knocked out.

“We missed two or three good chances as well as the penalty.

“Bedworth scored the goal and had one chance soon after when we were chasing it.

“Our performance felt very flat. We couldn’t get going for whatever reason.

“It’s a wonderful achievement for Spalding to get into the play-offs.

“All the players take the accolades – but we have to do better and move on now.”

Rawlinson can choose from a full-strength squad for Easter Monday’s trip to his former club Lincoln United.

Kern Miller has served a three-match ban but Jenk Acar and Conor Higginson were unable to play twice in 48 hours due to ‘niggles’.