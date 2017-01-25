FOOTBALL: Mettam happy to link up again with Spalding United boss

Leon Mettam didn’t need to waste too much time thinking about a loan move to Spalding United.

The 30-year-old striker will be working again with boss Dave Frecklington as the Tulips make a final push for promotion.

They have been friends on and off the pitch so Mettam was happy to make the switch from King’s Lynn Town until the end of the season.

He explained: “I’ve worked with Dave previously both in football and as a job.

“We’ve known each other for a long time. We have got a good rapport and relationship.

“Certain things were going on at King’s Lynn so I’m really happy to come to Spalding. It was a no-brainer for me.

“I know that Dave is a good man-manager and motivator. You only have to look at what Spalding have done since they brought him in last summer.

“I spoke to different clubs this week but as soon as Dave rang me, I knew it was the right move for both parties.

“I’m really looking forward to it. We want a big push now towards the end of the season to catch Shaw Lane at the top.

“I’ve played with Conor Higginson and Jordan Lemon at Worksop Town while Neal Spafford was a young lad at Gainsborough Trinity when I was up there.

“In football circles, you get to know each other and if your friends are at other clubs, you keep an eye on their results.

“Brad Barraclough lives in the same village and Chris Rawlinson is a couple of miles away.

“So I know a few people at the club and it will be good to be back at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday. It’s been a long time since I ran out in a Spalding shirt on a youth loan from Lincoln City when I was 16 or 17.

“Dave was playing for the Tulips back then and we’ve always been pretty close. We speak several times a week.

“If we can get promoted into the Premier Division – whether that’s north or south – it’s a really good league and this is a great opportunity for Spalding.”