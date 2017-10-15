FOOTBALL: McDonald’s lovin’ it at Bourne Town

Have your say

Eddie McDonald’s equaliser with only three minutes left earned a point for Bourne Town.

He rose above the keeper to head home after Thrapston Town had gone ahead around the hour mark at Abbey Lawn.

Joint managers Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby admitted the Wakes were not on top form.

McDonnell said: “We would have lost those kind of games last season.

“But this group of players will keep going. They continue to answer those questions, dig in and pick up points.

“We know we can score goals and play free-flowing football. At times you have to scrap for the result as well.

“I thought we started well with a couple of half chances.

“McDonald’s timing in the air was brilliant for the equaliser and another point keeps us ticking along.”

Gadsby added: “We didn’t get going but it’s a good point to equalise late in the game.

“It’s frustrating that we scored four times last week at Lutterworth Town but then we left it so late on Saturday.

“We had a few players out but we could have done better on the day.

“Our build-up was quite slow and there wasn’t a lot of movement going forward.

“When Thrapston went in front, we thought it was going to be one of those days.

“But at the end, we got another cross into the box and McDonald outjumped the keeper to head home.

“We couldn’t fault the work-rate - but the quality was lacking overall.

“If we had won Saturday’s game, we would have moved above Thrapston with a couple of games in hand.

“We had to make a late change to the team sheet as Keith Gray’s paperwork had not gone through.

“We wanted to bring him in because Richard Nelson - who came on at Lutterworth for a hand in three goals - was working on Saturday.

“When we brought on Oliver Troth for his first-team debut on the wing, he stretched the game a little better.”

Bourne are back home on Saturday against Oakham United just three weeks since goals from McDonald and Jezz Goldson-Williams earned a derby win for the Wakes.

McDonnell said: “It’s all about what we are doing.

“It’s important to prepare well and do the right things. We expect more people here for a local derby so we want to put on a show.”

Gadsby added: “We need a win to get back in the mix and we’re confident of beating Thrapston away the following weekend.

“There’s no reason why we can’t get six points from those two games.

“Everyone seems to be beating each other so the league is wide open.”