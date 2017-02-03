FOOTBALL: Massive challenges coming up for Spalding United

Spalding United manager Dave Frecklington wants a minimum of seven points from a ‘massive’ spell of three games in eight days.

The Tulips face trips to Leek Town on Saturday and Carlton Town on Tuesday before the next home game against Romulus on February 11.

Second-placed Spalding head to Staffordshire with a 10-point cushion over Leek, who are just outside the play-off pack.

Frecklington said: “We’ve got a couple of reports on Leek but it’s all about making sure we are right in terms of our game plan.

“We might set up a little bit differently on Saturday.

“We need at least seven points from the next three games.

“A gap has appeared from second spot to our rivals. But Witton Albion have so many games in hand and they play ourselves and AFC Rushden & Diamonds twice each.

“We need to do ourselves justice at Leek then we’ve got another tough away game at Carlton. It’s a massive week.

“We’ve got a points target in place and, although everyone expects Shaw Lane to win on Saturday, you never know in this league.

“We have to look after ourselves and make sure we are ready and waiting just in case they slip up.

“However, we can’t afford to look too far ahead.

“We’re keeping a small squad as we only need three substitutes to cover each department.

“We need to keep the run going after seven clean sheets in 11 games.”

Jack Wightwick is likely to return to the Tulips’ squad as Jonny Lockie is away with the Lincolnshire FA under-18 representative team.

Paul Walker (ankle) and Leon Mettam (knee) will face fitness tests.